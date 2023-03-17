FIFA 23 leak hints at Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers card coming to Ultimate Team

Courtesy of FUT Sheriff, a new FIFA 23 leak has surfaced online that hints at the possible appearance of the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers item in Ultimate Team. This makes it the fourth special card that has been disclosed online unofficially. While there has been very little information about the upcoming promo, FUT Ballers, several leaks have generated some buzz in the community.

This series will be making its debut on Friday, March 17, when it goes live in Ultimate Team. Its release date has already been confirmed by EA Sports and will follow the usual launch schedule at 6:00 pm UK time.

If the rumor about the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers card turns out to be true, it will certainly appease many looking forward to the promo. The Swede already has a special item present in the game that appeared in the early weeks following FIFA 23's release. The new item could certainly prove itself to be a better alternative.

FIFA 23's latest rumor surrounding the new promo is the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers card

Dejan Kulusevski's base card got a fitting alternative during the RTTK promo when EA Sports released an SBC dedicated to that footballer. Those who might have missed out on that item should look to get the rumored upcoming card instead.

If a guess is to be made, the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers card will come with some big boosts. It will likely be the Swede's best card in FIFA 23 in terms of stats and overall, offering a viable option to use in Ultimate Team.

If unofficial information is to be believed, the rumored Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers card will not be present in any pack. FIFA 23 players will be able to find them instead in objectives and SBCs, which will certainly be appreciated by the community.

More information regarding the card is likely to be revealed tomorrow, March 17, when the FUT Ballers goes live. The game already had a Showdown Series promo that only featured SBCs. The same could take place over the next week, where players should be able to unlock special cards for their Ultimate Team squads.

