FIFA 23 leaks reveal Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as an upcoming FUT Ballers player

With FUT Ballers being confirmed as the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have begun to surface on social media that suggest the inclusion of players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the event's roster. The Liverpool star has struggled with injuries in recent times but his illustrious career has now been honored with a special card in FUT 23.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Champions League winner

English champion

Decent skills

Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to come as FUT Ballers.

Stats are predicted.

Who else do you want to see?

.

#fifa23 Champions League winnerEnglish championDecent skillsOxlade-Chamberlain is set to come as FUT Ballers.Stats are predicted.Who else do you want to see? ✅Champions League winner✅English champion✅Decent skillsOxlade-Chamberlain is set to come as FUT Ballers.🚀❌Stats are predicted.Who else do you want to see?.#fifa23 https://t.co/2roVMyKQHn

FUT Ballers is a brand new promo in Ultimate Team and not much is known about the concept surrounding the event. However, with FUT Birthday being delayed to accommodate this new idea, gamers will definitely have high hopes. The inclusion of a fan-favorite player like Oxlade-Chamberlain will definitely boost the promo's popularity amongst the FIFA 23 community.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is rumored to receive a FUT Ballers version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the first player of the FUT Ballers promo to be leaked by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter. The Englishman has barely had any playing time this season for Liverpool, but his resume as well as his performances in the past warrant an incredible card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff FUT Ballers will come this weekend!

[@fifa_romania]



- Shouldn't have players in pack

- Only OBJ's & SBC's



And i am hearing some rumors that should be similar of Numbers Up promo: One stat will go to 99.



Potential? FUT Ballers will come this weekend!- Shouldn't have players in pack- Only OBJ's & SBC'sAnd i am hearing some rumors that should be similar of Numbers Up promo: One stat will go to 99.Potential? 🚨FUT Ballers will come this weekend! [@fifa_romania]- Shouldn't have players in pack✖️- Only OBJ's & SBC's⚡️And i am hearing some rumors that should be similar of Numbers Up promo: One stat will go to 99.Potential?🔥

Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff, another prominent FUT-based account on Twitter, the FUT Ballers event will not introduce any new player versions to packs. It will consist entirely of objectives and SBCs, much to the excitement of FUT fans around the globe. With fodder being easy to obtain in FIFA 23, fans will be eager to see what content EA Sports delivers.

What does the card look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests the 88-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 85

Defending: 80

Passing: 87

Physicality: 85

If the official card is anything like the prediction, Oxlade-Chamberlain will be an extremely potent box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only does he have the pace, passing, and dribbling skills to be viable in offensive plays, he also has the defensive ability to assist the backline.

The promo's theme is yet to be revealed, and gamers have been left guessing regarding the nature of the stat boosts provided to these leaked players. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has historically had incredible special items in Ultimate Team. His viability on the virtual pitch is never in doubt, and the FUT Ballers event will provide the Englishman with his first special variant of the season.

Poll : 0 votes