FIFA 23 leak hints at Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card coming to Ultimate Team

A new FIFA 23 leak has emerged online, hinting at the Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card's arrival in Ultimate Team. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who made the announcement on their Twitter handle. This is the latest rumor to appear online surrounding the upcoming release on March 10.

Although FIFA 23 already has two versions of Heroes, EA Sports has decided to introduce a new one with the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. The latest options have been made part of packs and SBCs, offering plenty of exciting opportunities to the playerbase. These cards are the best version of the Heroes that are available online, providing major advantages to fans.

The Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card will introduce a special card for the Liverpool legend in Ultimate Team. While there's presently very little information available about the card, certain guesses can be made based on how these items have worked in the past. What will excite players more is the potential chance for these cards to receive upgrades in the future.

The Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card will be a great alternative for FIFA 23 players to choose from

At the moment, Dirk Kuyt has two different Heroes versions in Ultimate Team. EA Sports released a special World Cup Hero card over his regular version, which comes with a special design from Marvel. Although both cards have their unique strengths, some of their performance levels have fallen in recent times.

These problems could potentially be mitigated in FIFA 23 once the Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card becomes available. For one, this card will have the best stats out of all three versions when it's officially released in the game. Since the key stats of the World Cup Heroes version are already quite strong, an additional boost would be very welcome.

Furthermore, every Fantasy FUT card will have the potential to receive upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. Rumors hint at the Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card having Feyenoord as the designated club. Hence, any upgrade will depend on the performance of the Dutch club in the domestic league.

It will be interesting to see what kind of stats the upcoming Dirk Kuyt Fantasy FUT card will have. FIFA 23 players will likely have to wait until the official release, which takes place on March 10. As always, the stats will determine the potential cost as it decides how effective a card will be.

For the time being, players can enjoy Team 1 cards that feature some amazing options like David Ginola and Abedi Pele. While these cards do have some amazing stats, they will certainly be expensive picks to obtain from the market.

Poll : 0 votes