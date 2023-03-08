FIFA 23 leaks hint at Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards coming to Ultimate Team

According to the latest leak, FIFA 23 players can soon access the Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards in Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FIFA 23 Leaks broke the news on social media. The upcoming versions could provide excellent alternatives to players who feel that the original cards are underpowered.

EA Sports has already released two versions of Heroes before the Fantasy FUT promo. The new version of Heroes is even more remarkable, with higher stats and overall numbers. Moreover, each card will likely get upgrades soon.

The Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards could be game-changers after their appearance in Ultimate Team. Their earlier versions have become weaker over the last few months as players have found better alternatives. That could all change come March 10, when these items go live.

The Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards could have high demand among FIFA 23 players

Both Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi have decent cards in Ultimate Team. However, FIFA 23 is about to complete six months, and the once overpowered cards are no longer the same. Newer cards have replaced Dudek and Mostovoi in the pecking order.

The Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards could change that drastically if any guess is to be made. Both cards will certainly have some decent boosts to their stats, resulting in higher overalls. Better stats could bring the cards back into the limelight.

The added incentive of the Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards is to get potential upgrades. Every Fantasy FUT card can get upgrades based on fulfilling certain conditions. The system is applicable for unique cards of both active and former footballers, although the scope of improvements for the latter is less.

Much remains to be known about the Jerzy Dudek and Aleksandr Mostovoi Fantasy FUT cards. It includes the actual stats, which will undoubtedly dictate their costs. Team 1 has released some fantastic cards like that of David Ginola and Abedi Pele, which cost over a million coins each.

These cards are expected to be a part of the Team 2 release and add to the list of existing rumors. Those unwilling to wait could get Team 1 cards from the packs and the FUT market. Sami Al-Jaber's Fantasy FUT card can be obtained by completing his SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

