FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 78+ Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a brand new 78+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to finish a single task Squad Building Challenge and possibly acquire one of three Rare Gold players ensured to have a rating higher than 78.

Simple and repeatable challenges such as these are usually well appreciated by FUT enthusiasts as they allow for a cost-effective way to use built-up fodder and exchange them for highly-rated rewards.

With the Fantasy FUT promo active, players can get one special card from the series as well, making the Squad Building Challenge quite lucrative for those FIFA 23 players who want to get their hands on a Fantasy FUT card.

Here's a guide to completing the 78+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a short analysis of the challenge to help those looking to grind it.

The 78+ Player Pick SBC is a good challenge to grind for a Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, the Fantasy FUT content released earlier this week has become quite a hit with players. Many will be on the lookout for packs to open during the promo to receive one of the special cards. The 78+ Player Pick SBC may be quite a boon for those looking for a simple, repeatable challenge they can grind without too much trouble.

What are the requirements to complete the 78+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

To complete the challenge, players need to build very basic teams. They need to adhere to these two simple requirements to exchange their team for a chance to pick a 78+ rare gold player:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Rewards: 1x 1 of 3 78+ Rare Gold Players (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 5,500 - 6,000 FUt coins across all platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the 78+ Player Pick SBC worth the grind?

While a 78+ guarantee does not necessarily entail that players have solid options, being Rare and Gold means the cards still have a decent probability of serving as good additions to any FUT squad.

The cheapest gold card on the FIFA 23 Transfer Market costs 500 coins, setting the most optimal cost of fodder for the 78+ Player Pick SBC at around 5,500 coins. After all, there are no pesky chemistry requirements, nor do players have to think about the squad's rating.

Since there are no restrictions other than the fact that the cards in the squad have to be gold, most FUT enthusiasts can start grinding the Squad Building Challenge quite quickly. Even if they run out of fodder, they can always look for the cheapest gold card on the market to fill in a few gaps and continue the grind.

The reward for completing the challenge each time is that they will be able to choose from a pool of three rare gold cards, which will be guaranteed to have an overall of at least 78 or higher. Player pick SBCs give FIFA 23 enthusiasts a certain degree of control over the card they get for their squad, making it quite a useful challenge to grind for most.

The 78+ Player Pick is especially recommended for those looking for a way to use up extra fodder or a challenge to grind for a Fantasy FUT card.

