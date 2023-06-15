FIFA 23 leak hints at Eden Hazard arriving as a Shapeshifters player in Ultimate Team

With EA Sports confirming Shapeshifters to be the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted that Belgian superstar Eden Hazard could be part of the special roster. The mercurial winger recently parted ways with Real Madrid and is currently testing the waters of free agency. However, his rumored Shapeshifters version will be part of Los Blancos.

Shapeshifters is an exciting promo in Ultimate Team, as it takes footballers out of their comfort zone by putting them in new positions on the virtual pitch. With defenders being deployed as forwards and vice-versa, gamers will have plenty of squad-building options to choose from.

Since this will be among the final promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans can expect players like Hazard to receive massive boosts that eclipse even the best TOTS versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Despite inconsistent form in real life, Eden Hazard maintains overpowered nature in FIFA 23

Despite being Real Madrid's most expensive signing ever, Eden Hazard failed to live up to expectations following his move from Chelsea. The Belgian maestro was a world-beater during his time with the Blues but was plagued with inconsistent game time and injuries during his spell in Spain. However, he has maintained his overpowered nature on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

With Ultimate Team of the Season almost coming to an end, gamers will be eagerly looking forward to the Shapeshifters promo. If social media leaks are to be believed, Eden Hazard will be part of the special roster.

What will Shapeshifters Hazard look like in FIFA 23?

While FUT Sheriff usually includes predictions regarding the leaked player's stats and overall rating, the concept of Shapeshifters is unique. Gamers have been provided with no information regarding Hazard's rating, stats, or even position.

Hazard's viability in the current meta of FIFA 23 will depend entirely on the position he is allotted. He lacks the domineering physical stature to be effective defensively but could prove to be an excellent box-to-box midfielder due to his agility and offensive capabilities. However, the best-case scenario will be for EA Sports to include him as an attacker, either on the opposite flank or in a central role.

Hazard's in-game build and animations will make him an overpowered attacker with the right boost to his stats. Gamers will be curious to see which position he is provided with once the official roster is revealed.

