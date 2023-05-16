FIFA 23 leak hints at Eder Militao being part of La Liga TOTS

After weeks of voting, La Liga TOTS will soon be revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks on social media suggest that Eder Militao will be included on the roster. The Brazilian defender has experienced some inconsistency this season compared to his usual standards but has had several stellar performances that have earned him a Team of the Season version.

The title race in La Liga was incredibly underwhelming this season, with FC Barcelona establishing a comfortable lead at the top of the table halfway through the campaign and cruising to the trophy. Despite Real Madrid being unable to retain their title, they have several representatives in the FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS nominee shortlist, including Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Eder Militao is rumored to arrive as a boosted La Liga TOTS item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After an impressive campaign last season, Militao was part of the Team of the Year lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He received an overpowered version that was on par with the best defenders in the game, and his leaked La Liga TOTS variant will potentially rival his previous special card.

Eder Militao's performances this season have been reflected in Real Madrid's results: inconsistent and far from the glorious displays of last season. His inclusion in the La Liga TOTS nominee list left many surprised. Still, it is undeniable that he had an incredible start to the campaign and led Los Blancos to several victories with his defensive prowess and knack for scoring goals from set pieces.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the overall rating and in-game attributes of the card have not been disclosed, FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that his TOTS card will surpass his in-form and Phenoms variant while being on par with his 94-rated TOTY card. It is expected to possess the following statistics:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 60

Defending: 95

Passing: 83

Physicality: 93

If these leaked stats prove accurate, he will be amongst the most overpowered centre-backs in FIFA 23. The La Liga TOTS roster will probably struggle in the defensive department, and Militao's inclusion could be the saving grace.

Not only does he have the pace to catch up to any attacker in the game, but he also has excellent defensive abilities and an overpowering physical presence. Despite being relatively agile for a centre-back, he can be converted to a lengthy player with the right chemistry style, making him effective defensively in the game's current meta.

