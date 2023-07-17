FIFA 23 leak hints at Fabio Carvalho arriving as a Moments SBC

The latest leak in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team suggests that Portuguese youngster Fabio Carvalho will arrive as a Moments SBC soon. The Liverpool prodigy is currently on loan at RB Leipzig after joining the Merseyside club last season from Fulham, and if the rumor proves to be true, he will receive an overpowered version in FUT.

Moments SBCs are a brilliant addition to Ultimate Team, as they allow EA Sports to commemorate specific moments of brilliance from various players over the course of their careers. These special versions provide athletes with boosted stats to reflect that particular performance, and gamers will hope that Fabio Carvalho is now different.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Fabio Carvalho has been leaked to arrive as a Moments SBC player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the ongoing Level Up promo ending soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports will be looking to conclude the event on a high with a plethora of exciting and engaging content. Fabio Carvalho is one of the most exciting and promising young prospects in European football, and his rumored Moments SBC has caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase.

After a successful couple of seasons with Fulham, the 20-year-old attacker joined Liverpool to further his career at the highest level possible. While he definitely showed signs of brilliance, he received limited playing time and is currently on loan at RB Leipzig to make the most out of the early stages of his career.

What will Moments SBC Fabio Carvalho look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Carvalho is coming as MOMENTS SBC soon!



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



#fifa23 Carvalho is coming as MOMENTS SBC soon!Stats are prediction

Neither the exact overall ratings and stats of the card nor the reason for him receiving a Moments version is known yet. However, based on his previously released Future Stars card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, FUT Sheriff included a prediction suggesting that the Portuguese youngster will receive a 93-rated CAM version with the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 91

Defending: 65

Passing: 92

Physicality: 82

If these stats prove accurate, Fabio Carvalho will be an excellent creative playmaker in the current meta of FIFA 23. His Future Stars variant was extremely popular amongst those looking for effective attackers on a budget, and his Moments SBC could potentially offer similar value if he is priced well by EA Sports.