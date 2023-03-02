FIFA 23 leak hints at Fantasy FUT Heroes Harry Kewell coming to Ultimate Team

Australian footballing icon Harry Kewell is rumored to make an appearance in the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Heroes team. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who gave out the information on their social media accounts. This makes it the fifth Heroes card that has been leaked online prior to the promo’s official release.

The latest rumors will certainly excite the community as they will find another alternative for the dynamic Australian. He has two Heroes versions as of now – regular and the World Cup version. The third one will certainly offer a more sustainable alternative to those who are willing to get a stronger card.

Not much is known about it as of now, as players are waiting to find out the official stats. However, there are strong reasons to feel positive about the upcoming card and why it could become an asset for the squads of many FIFA 23 players.

Harry Kewell’s rumored Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 could have some really strong stats

As mentioned above, Harry Kewell has two Heroes versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The weaker one is part of the regular release, which has certain limitations. His World Cup Heroes version received some useful boosts, adding to its overall viability.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Kewell is coming as FANTASY FUT🦸🏻‍♂️



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Based on Leeds performance 🦸🏻‍♂️



The upcoming card under Fantasy FUT could build on it, getting bigger upgrades in stats. The extent of the boosts will likely be revealed only when it’s officially released as part of the promo. FIFA 23 players will likely get the card from the packs, but EA Sports hasn’t informed the exact procedure as of now.

The USP of the Fantasy FUT promo is a chance for all cards to get upgrades based on real-life results. In the case of Heroes, there will be dependence on the results of their assigned clubs.

Rumors hint that each Heroes item will receive up to two upgrades, depending on the fulfillment of the conditions.

This will make it the first instance where Heroes cards will have a dynamic upgrade system. Something similar will also be applicable on the cards of active footballers that will be released as part of the Fantasy FUT promo.

The stats of Harry Kewell’s upcoming card need to be seen before players can determine its viability in the game. It’s quite certain that the initial demand will be high, as their supply will be quite low. Players will either have to be really lucky or invest a lot of coins in the FUT market.

Those with tighter budgets can get the regular version of Harry Kewell, whose price has gone down in recent times. Once the Fantasy FUT version comes out, the regular item could become even cheaper, offering greater accessibility to players.

