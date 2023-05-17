FIFA 23 leak hints at FUT Birthday Icon Koeman arriving as an SBC during La Liga TOTS

With La Liga TOTS being right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media suggests that FUT Birthday Icon Ronald Koeman will be arriving as an SBC during the much-anticipated event. The Dutch defender earned a name for himself through his aggressive and technical approach to the sport while also being capable of scoring a plethora of goals, and his virtual depiction does justice to his abilities.

Ronald Koeman is the most prolific goal-scoring centre-back in the history of the sport, scoring over 200 goals for both club and country over the course of his senior career. He was renowned for his ability to score from long-range, with his shooting and set-piece skills being accurately reflected in FIFA 23. The upcoming SBC is rumored to arrive during La Liga TOTS, much to the delight of fans around the globe.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

FUT Birthday Icon Ronald Koeman is rumored to arrive as an SBC during FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS

FUT Birthday Icons were an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing unique boosts to some of the sport's biggest legends. While his previous versions are often deemed unusable on the virtual pitch due to the lack of pace, the former FC Barcelona superstar's 92-rated special card has the stats to be a viable centre-back or defensive midfielder.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam La Liga TOTS



New Daily Icon SBC confirmed!

92 Ronald Koeman



For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam, La Liga TOTS #FIFA23 New Daily Icon SBC confirmed!92 Ronald KoemanFor more leaks follow @nickycai2 , and @EAFCInsider 🚨 La Liga TOTS #FIFA23New Daily Icon SBC confirmed!🇳🇱 92 Ronald KoemanFor more leaks follow@FIFAUTeam, @nickycai2, and @EAFCInsider https://t.co/cAwsZnsjqJ

Based on the information provided by FIFAUTeam on Twitter, Koeman will be part of the rumored Daily Icon SBC system implemented during La Liga TOTS.

What does the card look like?

Koeman's FUT Birthday Icon iteration possesses an overall rating of 92 with the following in-game stats:

Pace : 80

: 80 Dribbling : 81

: 81 Shooting : 89

: 89 Defending : 91

: 91 Passing : 90

: 90 Physicality: 87

With stats like these, the Dutchman is more suited to the role of a defensive midfielder than that of a centre-back. He is not the tallest or strongest of players, and with Team of the Season attackers being incredibly overpowered, gamers will better off deploying this Icon version in the midfield.

The card, however, costs only around 150,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market, making him extremely affordable even for casual gamers. With La Liga TOTS arriving soon, fans will be eager to get their hands on Koeman's FUT Birthday Icon card by completing the rumored SBC, as he will undoubtedly provide a fresh perspective to their style of play with his offensive capabilities as a defender.

Poll : 0 votes