FIFA 23 leak hints at Garrincha receiving a Shapeshifters Icon version in Ultimate Team

The second batch of Shapeshifters will be released soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and if leaks are to be believed, Brazilian legend Garrincha will be part of the upcoming roster. The mercurial winger is widely regarded as one of the best-ever players to represent the Selecao, and his rumored special version could arguably make him among the most overpowered players in the game.

The inclusion of Icons in the Shapeshifters promo has been a masterstroke from EA Sports. Not only does it make the event more exciting and appealing, but it also allows them to provide boosted versions to legendary players who have not been done justice within the virtual world of FIFA 23. Garrincha is another Icon who has not had an incredible special iteration, making him the ideal candidate for Team 2.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Garrincha is rumored to arrive as a Shapeshifters Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters event has been a massive success so far, providing gamers with new ways to build squads by deploying footballers in unique positions different from their usual roles. With the legendary Pele headlining the first roster of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23, it is only fitting that his compatriot Garrincha has been leaked to be part of Team 2.

The iconic winger is renowned for his sublime dribbling abilities and rapid pace, and his stats in FIFA 23 accurately depict his skills. He is amongst the highest-rated players in the game, with his World Cup version being 93-rated and his Prime version being 94-rated.

What will Shapeshifters Garrincha look like in FIFA 23?

Like the other players leaked to be part of the second batch of Shapeshifters, FUT Sheriff has not disclosed Garrincha's stats and overall rating. The leak also doesn't feature any predictions, as his stats will depend entirely on his new role on the virtual pitch.

As is evident from the players released so far, EA Sports adjusts their attributes to reflect their new positions. However, with his lean and nimble body type, gamers will hope that the Brazilian legend retains his position as an attacker with his rumored Shapeshifters card. He lacks the physical stature to be viable in defense or even as a midfielder, making him the perfect candidate for a central attacking role.

