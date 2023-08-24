FIFA 23 leak hints at Iker Casillas arriving as a Cover Star Icon

A recent leak on social media has suggested that Iker Casillas will be the latest Cover Star Icon to enter FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This Spanish legend is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all time. if the aforementioned rumor is to be believed, he will soon become the first shot-stopper to be included in FUT as a Cover Star Icon.

The addition of these versions has been a massive hit with fans still grinding the menus and gameplay in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite this title being in its conclusive stages, EA Sports has managed to keep FUT relevant by releasing a plethora of player SBCs, and Cover Star Iker Casillas's Squad Building Challenge is rumored to be next in line.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/Criminal__x.

Iker Casillas rumored to arrive as first Cover Star Icon goalkeeper in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid are arguably the most successful and prestigious club in football's history, and their illustrious past has been replete with amazing players, including Iker Casillas. This Spanish goalkeeper led Los Blancos to multiple historic title wins.

Often referred to as Saint Iker, he is one of the most talented and beloved players to ever be a part of Real Madrid. Not only has he won it all at club level, he has also won the World Cup and Euros with Spain, solidifying his legacy as an all-time great.

What will Cover Star Icon Casillas look like in FIFA 23?

He already possesses a 93-rated Trophy Titans version in FUT 23, but his leaked Cover Star variant will undoubtedly be much better. His rumored item will have the potential to be among the highest-rated keepers, with CriminalFIFA predicting him to be 97-rated with these following stats:

Diving: 98

Reflexes: 99

Handling: 96

Speed: 70

Kicking: 93

Positioning: 97

While he is not the tallest of shot-stoppers, he makes up for it with his extreme agility and lightning-fast reflexes. If those predicted stats prove to be accurate, he will rival FUTTIES Alisson, FUTTIES Oblak, and Team of the Year Thibaut Courtois as one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.