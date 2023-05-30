FIFA 23 leak hints at Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT Hero SBC coming to Ultimate Team

According to the latest social media rumors, the Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT Hero SBC is coming very soon to FIFA 23. Reliable content specialist channel FIFAUTeam has posted this information on their Twitter account. The new SBC will reportedly appear during the Serie A TOTS event going live later this week. The news of the upcoming SBC will surely delight the community due to the card involved in it.

This special card was introduced to Ultimate Team in 2023 but was only available in packs. The upcoming challenge will be a guaranteed option for FIFA 23 players to add the Hero card to their respective squads. While not much information is available, one could speculate based on how these kinds of SBCs have worked.

The Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT Hero SBC will have high demand among FIFA 23 players

Things have been really exciting in FIFA 23 for May as far as content is concerned. June is set to start quite brightly once the Serie A TOTS promo commences, with predicted content like Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT Hero SBC set to delight the community.

Let’s take a look at the official stats of this special card:

Position: CB

Overall: 89

Shooting: 65

Pace: 88

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 71

Defense: 92

Physicality: 89

This card has been an excellent performer since its introduction, and it’s a welcome upgrade over its older variants. While the card will be slightly behind in the power curve, it could still do the job when required in FIFA 23.

It remains to be seen when the Ivan Cordoba Fantasy FUT Hero SBC is launched. The release date remains unknown, but could appear as early as June 2. The Serie A TOTS promo is scheduled to start on that date, and the SBC could be a major attraction on the opening night.

The completion cost is another crucial detail players will want to discover, which will be decided by the tasks in the challenge.

