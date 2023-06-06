FIFA 23 leak hints at James Milner arriving as an End of an Era SBC

With James Milner leaving Liverpool FC this summer following the expiration of his contract, the English veteran is rumored to receive an End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He was part of Liverpool's resurgence over the past few years, helping the Merseyside club secure multiple trophies with his versatile and tenacious approach to the sport.

The world of football has witnessed several high-profile departures this week, with legends of the sport leaving their long-time clubs for different opportunities. If rumors are the be believed, most of these prominent names will receive End of an Era versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with James Milner being the first player to be leaked.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Liverpool FC's James Milner rumored to receive an End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

James Milner is widely renowned as one of the most tireless and versatile players in the history of the Premier League. Despite not being up to his usual standards this season, he has been a loyal part of Liverpool FC and has consistently delivered when it mattered most. Based on a leak from social media, his services and contributions towards their success over the years will be rewarded with an End of an Era version in FIFA 23.

Milner has played for the Reds in various positions all over the pitch. While he is primarily a midfielder, he has also served as a makeshift wing-back on several occasions. He also possesses a FUT Centurions version in FIFA 23 that accurately reflects his versatility.

What will End of an Era James Milner look like?

The exact overall rating and stats of the rumored SBC version are yet to be disclosed, but based on predictions by FUT Sheriff, the card will be 93-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 88

Defending: 93

Passing: 94

Physicality: 94

While these stats are only unconfirmed predictions, they offer a faithful depiction of Milner's style of play. He is capable of being an incredible all-rounder, contributing to both offense and defense for the entire 90 minutes. If these predictions prove to be true, he will be overpowered in the current FIFA 23 meta and will rival some of the best Team of the Season items in the game.

