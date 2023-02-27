FIFA 23 leak hints at Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC could be the next exciting addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if the rumors are to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff broke the news on their social media accounts, and the latest addition to the game could feature two youngsters plying their trade in the Bundesliga.

The ongoing Showdown Series has been a unique addition to this year's game, as the special cards haven't been introduced in packs. Players can complete special SBCs every night based on the real-life high-stakes contest. Based on the results of those matches, these cards can also receive upgrades.

Not much is known about the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC. FIFA 23 players will have to depend on the official release to know more, but there's one interesting point to note. Based on the leak, the cards might be super-loan items, not permanent signings.

FIFA 23 players could get more super-loan items through Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC

Both Bynoe-Gittens and Heinrichs are exciting footballers plying their trade in the Bundesliga. The former is quickly becoming a shining light for Borussia Dortmund, while the latter is already a regular at RB Leipzig. Their base cards have plenty of limitations in FIFA 23 that hamper players' chances.

Once the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC go live, things could change for the better. After all, both cards will have boosts and higher overalls, enabling FIFA 23 players to use them for longer. Given the nature of their base variants, both Showdown items can impact the meta, depending on the boosts they get.

It's worth noting that the leak hints at the said items being part of a super loan. For those unaware, these are available for 99 matches and can be used in any game mode. If true, it could reduce the impact of the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC. After all, many might avoid it, given that the cards can only be used for a limited number of matches.

However, their completion cost could be a telling factor as the Showdown Series has been relatively expensive. While the SBCs have been relatively expensive so far, there have been cheaper challenges to complete. If the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Benjamin Heinrichs Showdown SBC have a low completion cost, it could attract certain FIFA 23 players, despite being super-loan items.

It remains to be seen when the leaked content will go live on Ultimate Team. The cards could appear as early as later tonight, February 27, when the daily content is released.

