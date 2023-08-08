FIFA 23 leak hints at Javier Hernandez arriving as a FUTTIES player

A recent leak on social media suggests that Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, will soon arrive as a FUTTIES player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Mexican striker is beloved among fans of the sport, having performed at the highest level for some of the biggest teams in the world. His inclusion as a FUTTIES player will only make the promo better.

Despite undergoing several major changes compared to previous years, the FUTTIES event has been a major success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While fans were not too fond of the fact that players like 99 Messi and Ronaldo were put in packs instead of SBCs, the actual player SBCs have been amazing, with Javier Hernandez now rumored to be the latest inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Mexican superstar Javier Hernandez is rumored to receive a FUTTIES version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Javier Hernandez is one of the few players in the sport who are better known by their nickname, with the name Chicharito being a fan favorite around the globe. The Mexican striker has represented clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and West Ham. He currently plays for LA Galaxy in the MLS.

If leaks are to be believed, Hernandez will soon receive a FUTTIES version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He already possesses a Rulebreakers version in FUT, but with this card being released toward the beginning of the game cycle, it is severely outdated in the current meta.

What will FUTTIES Chicharito look like?

Similar to most leaked players in FUT, Javier Hernandez's exact overall rating and stats are unknown. However, FUT Sheriff predicts that the lethal marksman will be 94-rated with the following impressive attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 95

Defending: 50

Passing: 93

Physicality: 88

These stats provide an accurate representation of Hernandez's style of play. Despite not being the tallest or most physically domineering striker, he makes up for it with his pace, agility, and impressive finishing abilities. If these predictions prove to be accurate, he will definitely be a viable attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Being from the MLS, Hernandez will also potentially receive a Premium FUTTIES version, making it easy to accommodate him into a squad on full chemistry.