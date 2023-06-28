FIFA 23 leak hints at Josko Gvardiol receiving a Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team

A leak on social media suggests that Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol will receive a Shapeshifters SBC version soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of Ultimate Team enthusiasts. This RB Leipzig superstar is renowned for his defensive prowess in real life, as well as his meta capabilities on the virtual pitch.

With the second week of Shapeshifters approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have already been spoilt for choice with a variety of SBC items available in unique and creative positions. While the last few days have seen an emphasis on goalkeepers in outfield positions, a social media leak has hinted that defender Josko Gvardiol will receive an SBC version soon.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Josko Gvardiol rumored to receive a Shapeshifters SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

RB Leipzig's rise to prominence in German football can largely be attributed to the young blood at their roster's core. With the likes of Josko Gvardiol being mainstays in their starting lineup, this club has impressed global audiences with their performances against some formidable opponents in Europe. This has also earned them notoriety on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

Gvardiol is a remarkable defender in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team due to his rapid pace and domineering physical presence. Despite not being the tallest of center-backs, he has the speed and technical abilities to dispossess any attacker with ease. However, his style of play will potentially undergo a massive change with this rumored Shapeshifters SBC item.

What will the Shapeshifters item look like?

Adhering to the theme followed by leaked Shapeshifters content so far, Gvardiol's overall rating and stats are unknown. FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions with their leak as this Croatian's new position has not been disclosed, which will greatly affect his attributes and viability in FIFA 23's current meta.

He already possesses an 89-rated Future Stars item, so gamers can only assume that his new version will be far superior. The best-case scenario involves him being deployed as a wing-back or defensive midfielder, as he is already incredible at winning the ball back.

However, as is evident from Shapeshifter versions of players like Petr Cech and Manuel Neuer, tall footballers can prove to be excellent attackers with the right boosts to their attributes.

