FIFA 23 leak hints at Jules Kounde being part of La Liga TOTS

Following FC Barcelona's successful La Liga title run, leaks on social media suggest that their new signing Jules Kounde will be included on the FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS roster. The French defender has been a crucial part of the Blaugrana backline this season, with his versatility allowing him to play as both center-back and right-back and earning him a rumored TOTS version.

While the season is yet to conclude, Barca has already secured the title due to their massive lead at the top of the table. They have been extremely consistent this season, barely dropping any points as their rivals gradually fell behind. Jules Kounde was an important part of their endeavors, and his performances earned him a nomination for La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

La Liga TOTS defense will be led by FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite failing to replicate their form in European competitions, FC Barcelona has been almost unstoppable in La Liga, culminating with them winning the league in glorious fashion. Their dominance can largely be attributed to the depth of their roster, with both Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde swapping roles over time and fortifying their defensive record.

While Araujo was released as a TOTS Moments SBC during Community Team of the Season in FIFA 23, Kounde is rumored to arrive as a special card during the upcoming La Liga TOTS event.

What will the card look like?

Kounde already possesses an in-form version and a World Cup Phenoms card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite not being the tallest or strongest center-back, he is exceptional due to his pace and tenacious approach, catching up to any attacker and dispossessing them easily.

His rumored La Liga TOTS version will be among the league's best defenders alongside Real Madrid's Eder Militao. While the exact overall rating of the card is unknown, FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that the 94-rated item will be a right-back and will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 60

Defending: 94

Passing: 85

Physicality: 90

While these stats will make him an incredible full-back in the game's current meta, gamers will be hoping that he can be played as a center-back as well, as his in-game build is more suited to that role.

