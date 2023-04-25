FIFA 23 leak hints at Justin Bijlow coming to Community TOTS promo

Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is rumored to appear in the FIFA 23 Community TOTS promo based on social media leaks. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff broke the news on their social media accounts. The Dutch shot-stopper became the second item from the upcoming promo that has been leaked online. Not much is known about Bijlow's upcoming card at the moment.

However, some predictions can be made, such as when it could be released in Ultimate Team. These predictions are based on how the Community TOTS promo has worked in FIFA games, and things are unlikely to change much in FIFA 23.

Justin Bijlow, Community TOTS card could become bargain for FIFA 23 players

Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has had a wonderful season for his club Feyenoord. His entry into the Community TOTS promo is not surprising. What will delight many FIFA 23 players is that the card will be available as an objective.

Objective cards require certain tasks to be completed within a given time limit. Typically, players don't have to spend coins to get them, and these items can be obtained easily. This accessibility makes them perfect for beginners and veteran players alike.

The card's release date remains unknown, but EA Sports has confirmed the Community TOTS promo. If Bijlow's promo item appears on the opening night, players will be able to access it on April 28. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and official sources for further information.

Players can learn about the card's details after its release. It's hard to predict the stats, as Bijlow didn't have a promo card in FIFA 23. However, there will be some major boosts that will be highly beneficial for the community. This could propel the upcoming card to the starting eleven of many players.

Tasks players must complete to unlock Bijlow's upcoming promo card are to be seen. This will determine its popularity when it becomes available in Ultimate Team. The nominees for the upcoming promo include the best footballers from across the globe. They will be available as packs, SBCs, and objectives once the event commences.

