EA Sports have announced that the FUT Champions rewards will be updated to accommodate TOTS items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only will red player picks include Team of the Season players, but there will also be special guaranteed TOTS packs awarded to gamers who finish in high ranks. With so many exciting changes, the developers have also released an incredible new objective.

The TOTS FUT Champions Opening Weekend objective will be active during the first Weekend League of FIFA 23 Team of the Season, celebrating the beginning of the much-anticipated promo.

This objective consists of multiple tiers, each offering unique packs and player picks. The stipulations of the objective are based on various leagues, allowing gamers to experiment with their squads.

The latest TOTS-themed objective is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT Champions is the premier online competitive game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the focus of professional FIFA esports has shifted to Division Rivals, the Weekend League is still the most rewarding game mode in FUT.

The new rewards system has made the competition even more tempting for gamers, with the latest objective being the icing on the cake.

How to complete the TOTS FUT Champions Opening Weekend objective in FIFA 23?

Community Team of the Season will kickstart the fan-favorite promo this weekend, and gamers will be able to participate in the upcoming Weekend League to obtain the best possible rewards.

They can also work towards completing the following stipulations of the Opening Weekend objective:

Play 1 : Play 1 match in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals.

: Play 1 match in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Play 5 : Play 5 matches in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Earn an Untradeable Player Pick containing 1 of 2 84+ rated players.

: Play 5 matches in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Earn an Untradeable Player Pick containing 1 of 2 84+ rated players. Win 1 : Win a match in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Earn an Untradeable Player Pick containing 1 of 2 84+ rated players

: Win a match in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Earn an Untradeable Player Pick containing 1 of 2 84+ rated players Win 5 : Win 5 matches in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals.

: Win 5 matches in FUT Champions or FUT Champions Finals. Premier League Wins: Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Premier League in your starting squad.

Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Premier League in your starting squad. Bundesliga Wins : Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Bundesliga in your starting squad.

: Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Bundesliga in your starting squad. La Liga Wins: Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the LaLiga in your starting squad.

Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the LaLiga in your starting squad. Ligue 1 Wins : Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Ligue 1 in your starting squad.

: Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Ligue 1 in your starting squad. Serie A Wins: Win 3 matches in the FUT Champions Finals while having 11 players from the Serie A in your starting squad.

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to field a starting eleven that matches the requirements while having overpowered players on the bench. With a total of five substitutes allowed in FIFA 23, gamers can bring on their favorite players to replace any weak spots in their team.

Gamers who are yet to qualify for the Finals will find it even easier to complete the initial segments since Playoffs are much less competitive in FIFA 23.

