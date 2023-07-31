FIFA 23 leak hints at Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 leaks are to be believed, Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC is set to appear in Ultimate Team. This information comes from reliable insider FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their Twitter account. The news will surely delight fans waiting for a new SBC. No official information is available yet, as EA Sports hasn't confirmed the rumors.

However, predictions could be made based on how the Futties SBCs have worked. Moreover, Koulibaly already has some special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Based on their stats and overall, a few more speculations could be made about how the featured reward of Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC could look like.

FIFA 23 Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC release date

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Koulibaly is coming as FUTTIES SBC soon!



Saudi season starting?



Saudi season starting?



#fifa23 pic.twitter.com/otc5BP8L70 Koulibaly is coming as FUTTIES SBC soon!Saudi season starting?

Due to the lack of official information, it's hard to estimate when the Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC could be released. EA Sports has been unleashing a special SBC every night in FIFA 23 and has done so with the Eusebio FUT Birthday challenge.

Hence, the rumored SBC could appear as early as tomorrow, August 1. However, readers should note that EA Sports might release the SBC later than stated here.

Kalidou Koulibaly Futties SBC card stats

Once again, the lack of confirmation means the official stats of the upcoming special card remain unknown. However, FUT Sheriff has predicted what the Futties item's key stats could look like.

Position: CB

Overall: 95

Pace: 90

Shooting: 42

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 96

Physical: 96

Koulibaly's greatest strength has always been his defensive stats and impressive pace. The upcoming card is likely to continue along the same track. Once the rumored SBC goes live, players can determine how many coins they will need for the fodder.

In the meantime, FIFA 23 players can try out a host of other special challenges that are currently live. This includes icons like Ferenc Puskas and Paolo Maldini and Heroes like Tim Cahill. Current-generation superstars have also been included as part of special SBCs, and some absolute bargains are up for grabs.