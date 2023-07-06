FIFA 23 leak hints at Kevin De Bruyne being part of Level Up promo

The upcoming Level Up promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is shaping up to be quite exciting, especially with players like Kevin De Bruyne being rumored to be part of the roster. The Belgian maestro has enjoyed his best season yet with Premier League giants Manchester City and could potentially become one of the highest-rated players in the game with this special version.

While not much has been revealed regarding the brand-new Level Up event, EA Sports has announced that the promo will feature dynamic cards capable of being upgraded via objectives. The inclusion of a player of Kevin De Bruyne's caliber in this FIFA 23 event is rather surprising, as he already possesses incredibly high-rated versions, leaving little room for further upgrades.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne is rumored to arrive as a Level Up player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City were almost unstoppable in the recently concluded season, winning a historic treble that included the first UEFA Champions League title in their history. Kevin De Bruyne has been arguably their most instrumental player over the course of the past few seasons, and he was back to his usual best this season as well.

Not only is he amongst the five highest-rated players in FIFA 23 with a base rating of 91, his stellar efforts in the league campaign also earned him a 97-rated Team of the Season version. This makes his leaked Level Up card even more enticing for FUT enthusiasts.

What will Level Up Kevin De Bruyne look like in FIFA 23?

Similar to the other leaked players from this promo, the Belgian superstar's exact overall rating and attributes have not been disclosed. However, FUT Sheriff included a prediction suggesting he will receive a 98-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 93

Defending: 87

Passing: 99

Physicality: 90

If these predictions prove accurate, he will definitely be the most overpowered box-to-box midfielder in the game. His passing and shooting abilities are second to none on the virtual pitch, and such a massive boost to his pace and defending abilities will also make him a defensive enforcer.

Whether De Bruyne will be amongst the upgradeable cards released during the Level Up promo is still to be determined. However, if he does receive a dynamic variant, he has the potential to rival Shapeshifters Icon Pele as the highest-rated player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

