FIFA 23 leak hints at Kyle Walker arriving as Shapeshifters goalkeeper 

If leaks on social media are to be believed, EA Sports has finally listened to the community and will release a Shapeshifters goalkeeper version of Kyle Walker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This English right-back is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in real life and on the virtual pitch. However, the latest promo will deploy him in a brand new position.

FIFA 23's Shapeshifters event has already provided gamers with plenty of new and exciting items to try out in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These cards are unique, as they add a new refreshing element to the gameplay by deploying athletes in positions totally outside of their comfort zone. Based on a leak from Twitter, Kyle Walker will be part of the promo as a goalkeeper.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Shapeshifters Kyle Walker is rumored to be a goalkeeper in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Contrary to most players included on FIFA 23's Shapeshifters roster so far, Kyle Walker actually has a bit of little experience playing in the position he is rumored to arrive in. This English superstar played an important role in securing Manchester City a win against Atalanta in the Champions League a few seasons ago. He was forced to play as a goalkeeper in the dying stages of this game.

Ever since then, gamers have been requesting EA Sports to release a goalkeeper version of this pacey right-back, and based on the latest leak, their wish will finally be granted in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will Shapeshifters Kyle Walker look like in FIFA 23?

Unlike most other players leaked to be part of the Shapeshifters event, Walker's position has already been disclosed. However, his stats and attributes are still unknown, and FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions in their post due to the lack of precedent, as he has never played as a goalkeeper properly before other than that one time.

The Manchester City wing-back already possesses an incredible Path to Glory card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which has an overall rating of 89. This was widely regarded as one of the best defensive items for a long time, and his goalkeeper card will undoubtedly be even higher-rated.

With Shapeshifters Team 2 approaching its conclusion, gamers will definitely be looking forward to the third week of this exciting event, especially with players like Walker being rumored as inclusions.

