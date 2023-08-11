FIFA 23 leak hints at Kylian Mbappe receiving a 99-rated FUTTIES version

The fourth week of FUTTIES is right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with EA Sports already introducing 99-rated versions of Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar, a recent leak suggests that Kylian Mbappe is next in line. The French superstar is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now, with the best clubs vying to secure his services.

Not only is the mercurial French striker the featured cover star of FIFA 23, but he is also the most overpowered attacker in the game by far. His various special versions are regarded as some of the best items in the game and fetch extremely high prices, making the idea of a potential 99-rated Kylian Mbappe an extremely appealing proposition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Kylian Mbappe is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The first three weeks of FUTTIES all consisted of a new 99-rated item in packs, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar being boosted to unprecedented levels. With Kylian Mbappe being the next big thing in the world of football, it is only natural that he joins this illustrious roster of 99-rated players in FIFA 23 during the fourth week of FUTTIES.

The PSG attacker already possesses multiple special cards in the game, including 97-rated Team of the Year and Team of the Season versions. These two variants are extremely overpowered, and his 99-rated item will undoubtedly be in contention for the position of the best attacker in FIFA 23.

What will FUTTIES Mbappe look like?

FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe has been leaked. (Image via Twitter/FIFATradingRomania)

While the idea of the Frenchman being 99-rated is just a prediction, his stats and attributes are yet to be disclosed. However, FIFATradingRomania predicts that the FUTTIES item could possibly possess the following stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 99

Shooting: 99

Defending: 48

Passing: 90

Physicality: 88

With numbers like these, he will definitely rival the likes of 99 Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar as one of the finest attackers in the current meta of the game. With the upgrades provided to other FUTTIES items, it is also likely that he will receive a five-star weak foot boost to compliment his five-star skill moves, boosting his viability even further on the virtual pitch.