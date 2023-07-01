FIFA 23 leak hints at Lisandro Martinez arriving as a Shapeshifters SBC

With the third batch of Shapeshifters now being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has suggested that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will receive an SBC version. The Argentine superstar is a fan-favorite amongst fans of the Red Devils, and his popularity will undoubtedly translate over to the virtual pitch as well.

The concept of Shapeshifters involves deploying players in brand new positions outside of their usual roles, and the idea has been implemented to perfection in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This adds even more hype to the rumor of Lisandro Martinez being leaked as a potential Shapeshifters SBC, as he is already one of the most versatile defenders in the sport today.

Note: This article is speculative and is entirely based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is rumored to receive a Shapeshifters SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Popularly known by his nickname of The Butcher, Lisandro Martinez has rapidly become a fan-favorite amongst Manchester United supporters due to his impressive performances and tenacious attitude. He has revitalized their backline and replicated his performances for the Argentinean national side.

He already possesses a World Cup Phenoms item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which can be deployed as a center-back, a left-back, and a central defensive midfielder. His versatility is amongst his most impressive aspects, making him the ideal candidate for a Shapeshifters version in the latest promo.

What will Shapeshifters Lisandro Martinez look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FUT Sheriff did not include any predictions regarding his overall rating and stats of the rumored Shapeshifters item, as his new role is yet to be disclosed. As seen in previously released Shapeshifters, the card's position plays a massive role in determining its attributes and viability on the virtual pitch.

However, with previous special versions of the Manchester United superstar already being capable of playing as a center-back, left-back, and defensive midfielder, he will likely be positioned as an attacker if the rumor proves to be true.

Lisandro Martinez is rather short for a center-back in the current meta, making him the ideal candidate to receive an attacking Shapeshifter SBC version. If EA Sports provides him with the necessary boosts and upgrades, he could potentially be an elite-tier player in Ultimate Team.

