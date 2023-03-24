FIFA 23 leak hints at Marquinhos getting a FUT Birthday card in Ultimate Team

According to the latest leak, FIFA 23 players will soon get their hands on Marquinhos' FUT Birthday item. Reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania posted the information on their Twitter account, offering an early glance at the upcoming content.

Since EA Sports confirmed the return of the fan-favorite promo, there have been plenty of leaks. Some pertain to special cards for active footballers, while others center around icons. Marquinhos is now the latest superstar set to enter tomorrow's promo.

The official stats and data for the upcoming FUT Birthday card aren't available to the public. FIFA 23 players will need to wait for the official release, but there's room for some speculation based on past instances.

Marquinhos' FUT Birthday card could be an outstanding defensive option for FIFA 23 players

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the world's best center-backs, and his base card has been used extensively by FIFA 23 players. While there are certain limitations in terms of its stats, the FUT Birthday version will spice up proceedings.



With better stats and a higher overall, this special card will be greatly helpful. The performance in the meta will depend on the official stats. A high ranking on the meta will result in higher costs for the cards.

Once the promo begins on March 24, the card will be in packs. Players can also acquire them from the FUT market, but it's too early to predict its possible cost. Demand will certainly be high, considering the links it will form with the other PSG-based cards.

The upcoming item could also have a touch of versatility regarding the positions it could occupy. Typically, Marquinhos has been used as a CB in FIFA 23, but his FUT Birthday card might also have CDM as an alternate position.

Two types of special cards will be available to players – Icons and non-icons. Both sets will feature boosted stats, offering better returns. Aside from the pack items, the swaps program is currently live. Starting March 27, players can exchange their tokens for more rewards for their Ultimate Team squads.

