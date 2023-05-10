FIFA 23 leak hints at Premier League POTM Erling Haaland SBC arriving in Ultimate Team

Based on leaks from social media, Erling Haaland is set to be crowned the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of April and will receive an SBC soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Norwegian marksman has been in sublime form this season. He has broken all sorts of goalscoring records, providing Manchester City with the boost they need to retain their league title potentially.

If leaks are to be believed, this will be Haaland's first POTM card in FIFA 23. The former Borussia Dortmund marksman earned several such honors during his stint in the Bundesliga.

He has elevated his style of play to a whole new level since joining the reigning Premier League champions. His viability on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 is notorious amongst gamers, who will be eagerly waiting for the SBC to arrive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Erling Haaland will receive a POTM SBC item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Haaland's stellar goalscoring form reportedly helped him beat his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, as well as players like Diogo Jota and Alexander Isak, in the race for the prestigious POTM award. The Norwegian striker is just as overpowered in-game as he is in real life, and his rumored SBC version will undoubtedly cause a stir amongst the community.

Haaland already possesses multiple special cards in FIFA 23, including a Ones to Watch card, Team of the Year, Team of the Season, and several performance-based in-form items. However, this will be his first inclusion as a Premier League POTM SBC.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania 8 candidates, a tough choice, but only one could win



A fantastic player wherever he played



Erling Haaland



Stats predicted

.

#fifa23 8 candidates, a tough choice, but only one could winA fantastic player wherever he playedErling HaalandStats predicted 🎓8 candidates, a tough choice, but only one could win👑A fantastic player wherever he played👑🇳🇴Erling Haaland 🚀Stats predicted❌.#fifa23 https://t.co/xnsIUE79ba

While the SBC variant will not be anywhere near the level of his TOTY or Premier League TOTS versions, it will still possess significant upgrades over his previous in-forms. The exact overall rating and stats of the POTM card are yet unknown, but FIFATradingRomania predicts that he will be 91-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 94

Defending: 52

Passing: 70

Physicality: 91

Haaland is notorious for being unstoppable once he gets into his stride, and his finishing abilities are second to none. His domineering physical presence and tall stature allow him to easily dominate defenders, even with the lengthy meta not being as effective for attackers as it used to be. While his passing and dribbling abilities aren't the best, he excels at what he does.

Depending on the price of the rumored SBC, gamers will be eager to get their hands on this latest version, especially if they are unable to afford his superior cards.

Poll : 0 votes