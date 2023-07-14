FIFA 23 leak hints at Raphael Varane and Leon Goretzka being part of Level Up Team 2

The second batch of Level Up players will soon be revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a new set of leaks has suggested that Raphael Varane and Leon Goretzka will be part of the upcoming roster. These two superstars are just as popular in the world of FUT as they are in real life, and their abilities on the virtual pitch do justice to their reputation.

The first week of the brand-new Level Up promo saw its fair share of overpowered players. However, with Varane and Goretzka rumored to be part of the second lineup, Team 2 is shaping up to be even more impressive.

Both these players already possess incredible special cards already in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and their leaked special versions will undoubtedly be the best in their respective positions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Fan-favorite duo of Raphael Varane and Leon Goretzka rumored to receive upgradeable Level Up cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has been overpowered in the world of Ultimate Team since his days at Real Madrid, with his domineering physical presence and rapid pace allowing him to dominate attackers with ease regardless of the meta.

Similarly, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka rose to prominence during FIFA 18 and has been among the most overpowered players in the game every year due to his various special versions.

Both these players already have Team of the Season Moments cards in FIFA 23, which means that their rumored Level Up items will definitely be among the highest-rated players in the game.

What will Level Up Varane and Goretzka possibly look like?

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Varane is also coming as LEVEL UP team 2



Cracked



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff



#fifa23 Varaneis also coming as LEVEL UP team 2CrackedMake sure to follow @LeanDesign_ 🚨Varane🇫🇷 is also coming as LEVEL UP team 2✅Cracked 👀🔥Make sure to follow @LeanDesign_ & @FutSheriff #fifa23 https://t.co/GcKQWVRmLi

Varane already has a 94-rated item in FUT 23, and FUT Sheriff predicts that his Level Up version could potentially be 96-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 62

Defending: 98

Passing: 80

Physicality: 96

Similarly, Goretzka has a 95-rated item in FIFA 23, with FUT Sheriff predicting his Level Up variant to be 98-rated with these attributes:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 92

Defending: 93

Passing: 94

Physicality: 95

If these predictions are based on the lower versions that will be available in packs, their superior versions will be even better in-game.

The better iterations will be available via Level Up objectives, with Varane potentially becoming the highest-rated defender in FIFA 23 and Goretzka becoming only the third 99-rated item in the game after Shapeshifters Icon Pele and Level Up De Bruyne.

