FIFA 23 leak hints at Robert Lewandowski coming to La Liga TOTS promo

Barcelona's superstar, Robert Lewandowski, is rumored to be included in the La Liga TOTS promo in FIFA 23. This speculation originates from a reliable leaker, FIFA 23 Leaks!, who posted the information on their Twitter account. The Polish striker has been in scintillating form in front of the goal, and his performance is a huge reason for Barcelona’s league success. As a result, the rumor surrounding his upcoming special card has created a buzz in the community

Although the official details about Lewandowski's La Liga TOTS card in FIFA 23 have not been disclosed yet, players will have to wait for the official release to obtain more information. However, a few predictions can be made based on how these promos have worked in Ultimate Team.

Lewandowski’s La Liga TOTS card could be a very strong item in FIFA 23

When it comes to Lewandowski’s items in FIFA 23, they tend to be quite strong in terms of stats. He isn’t exactly meta due to his lack of pace, but the upcoming La Liga TOTS item could solve that situation. The card will get a massive boost to reflect his contributions in front of the goal this season.

While the official stats aren’t available now, the leaker has made certain predictions.

Overall: 97

Position: ST

Pace: 92

Shooting: 97

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 53

Physicality: 91

If the actual stats match the predicted ones, it could make the item highly desirable among the players. The huge boost to the pace removes the only problem that has been present in Lewandowski’s in-game items. His finishing and physicality will also make him extremely good to use against the very best of defenders.

The cost of the special card is currently unknown. However, fans can look forward to the La Liga TOTS promo, which is expected to kick off on Friday, May 19. This exciting event will introduce a brand-new collection of special cards for players to explore.

A bulk of these items will be available in packs. However, EA Sports will likely introduce alternatives as part of its objectives and SBCs. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter account to get all the updated news.

