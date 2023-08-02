FIFA 23 leak hints at Ronaldinho arriving as a Cover Star Icon

EA Sports recently revealed a brand new concept titled Cover Star Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that Ronaldinho will be the next player to be included on the roster. The Brazilian phenom is set to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Roberto Carlos and arrive as an SBC in Ultimate Team.

Cover Star Icons depict players from some of the most legendary game covers in the history of the FIFA series. With the franchise ending with FIFA 23 before being rebranded as EA Sports FC, it is the perfect time to reminisce, with the developers releasing these boosted Icon cards to celebrate. Ronaldinho has been leaked as the next SBC, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special version.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is rumored to arrive as a Cover Stars Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ronaldinho is undoubtedly one of the most beloved footballers in the sport's history, and his popularity extends to the virtual world of FIFA 23. The former FC Barcelona forward is regarded as one of the most overpowered and enjoyable players in the game, and his leaked Cover Stars Icon variant will be highly sought-after.

The legendary winger already possesses a Team of the Year Icon card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is in the elite tier in its own right. However, his rumored Cover Stars Icon will be even better.

What will Cover Stars Icon Ronaldinho look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, one can make an educated guess based on Cover Stars Roberto Carlos that this new item will eclipse any previous versions of Ronaldinho. FUT Scoreboard included a prediction that suggests that he will be 97-rated with these attributes:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 99

Shooting: 93

Defending: 40

Passing: 94

Physicality: 86

If these stats prove accurate, he will be one of the best attackers in the current meta of FIFA 23. He already possesses five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot boost will elevate him to the level of players like 99 Pele, 99 Cristiano Ronaldo, and 99 Lionel Messi regarding his viability on the virtual pitch and his in-game ability.