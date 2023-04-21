FIFA 23 leak hints at Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC coming to Ultimate Team - Expected date, costs, and more

The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC is coming to FIFA 23, as per reliable content specialist FIFAUTeam's latest tweet. Abraham has been key to Roma’s fortunes this season, and players will be able to add this amazing card to their Ultimate Team squad if the latest rumor turns out to be true.

Not much is known about the Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC as of now. The tasks and potential costs of unlocking the special item remain open for speculation. However, certain predictions can be made based on how these challenges have typically worked so far in FIFA 23.

Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC could be an underrated addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The RTTF promo has featured special cards from all three tiers of European club competitions. While the promo originally appeared in early 2023, EA Sports has continued adding new items. The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC will be the latest of three recent challenges released in Ultimate Team.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam Early Leak for



New Europa League RTTF SBC coming

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy Abraham



Stats are predicted



For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam, Early Leak for #FIFA23 New Europa League RTTF SBC coming🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy AbrahamStats are predictedFor more leaks follow @nickycai2 , and @EAFCInsider 🚨 Early Leak for #FIFA23New Europa League RTTF SBC coming🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tammy AbrahamStats are predicted For more leaks follow @FIFAUTeam, @nickycai2, and @EAFCInsider https://t.co/aVWKpXOJOC

Once this Squad Building Challenge goes live, FIFA 23 players will be able to find the tasks they will need to complete. These tasks will determine how much fodder they need to unlock the card. A higher number of tasks will result in a heavier price, but that seems unlikely.

Both the RTTF cards of Goncalo Guedes and Brahim Diaz have been relatively cheap. The same could happen with the Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC, offering a great opportunity for all the players. The release date of the challenge isn’t known yet, but it could happen later tonight, April 21.

The release time will likely be 6 pm UK time, when the daily content refreshes in Ultimate Team. EA Sports hasn’t mentioned any dates, so readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda for all the updated information.

It remains to be seen how effective Tammy Abraham’s RTTF card will be once it becomes available. In the meantime, FIFA 23 players can try out some attractive SBCs that are currently live. These include special cards of active footballers and former legends who have retired as icons.

Poll : 0 votes