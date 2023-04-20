5 best players in FIFA 23 Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25)

EA Sports recently revealed the Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring the best players who impressed with their performances over the weekend. These footballers have been rewarded for their efforts with special in-form items in FUT, boosting their attributes to make them more usable in the game's current meta.

Despite not including many mainstream names or being the highest-rated TOTW roster in recent memory, TOTW 25 still consists of players with impressive attributes that make them exceptional on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Inaki Williams and other overpowered players in TOTW 25 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Antoine Griezmann

As the highest-rated player in TOTW 25, Antoine Griezmann is also the most overpowered card on the roster. The French forward has been in sublime form this season, leading Atletico Madrid to victory with his playmaking and goal-scoring abilities. His brace against Almeria secured three points for Los Rojiblancos, earning him this in-form item.

Griezmann already has multiple special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a World Cup Path to Glory version and a Player of the Month item. All three of these variants are 89-rated, only differing in their skill moves and weak-foot abilities. While the in-form version is the worst of the three, he is still incredible for budget La Liga squads in FIFA 23.

2) Diogo Jota

Liverpool regained some form in the Premier League with a dominant 6-1 victory over Leeds United. Diogo Jota was the star of the show, scoring two goals and earning a spot on the TOTW 25 roster. The Portuguese marksman has been sidelined for most of the campaign due to injuries, making a glorious return to action and earning his first in-form item of the season.

Despite not being as impressive as his newly upgraded 92-rated Fantasy FUT item, the 87-rated Jota still stands out as one of the most impressive and viable cards in this Team of the Week. His five-star weak foot and attacking prowess make him a force to be reckoned with, as he is able to turn and shoot with either foot.

3) Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams has always been extremely overpowered in the world of Ultimate Team, quickly becoming a fan-favorite due to his raw pace and brute strength. Despite not being as popular in FIFA 23 due to a lack of multiple special items and nationality change, he is now more effective than ever with his latest in-form version.

Williams stands out due to his incredible speed, having a pace rating of 96. The Athletic Bilbao marksman will be able to blitz past defenders with ease, especially when deployed as a super-sub. He also has 86 shooting and 89 physicality, making him an all-round menace on the flanks for defenders to deal with.

4) Vitinha

PSG are well on course towards retaining their Ligue 1 title, and their latest victory over RC Lens fortified their lead at the top of the table. Portuguese youngster Vitinha was the star of the show, controlling the tempo of the game in midfield and scoring an all-important goal as well. His inclusion in TOTW 25 has earned him his first in-form item of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Vitinha already possesses a more impressive Future Stars item in FIFA 23. However, his TOTW card is not far off in terms of overall rating and stats, and he will undoubtedly be an incredible budget option for gamers with Ligue 1 squads in FUT 23.

5) Jawad El Yamiq

Jawad El Yamiq is somewhat of a legend among the FIFA 23 fanbase. His Dynamic Duos SBC version released earlier in the game cycle rapidly became a fan-favorite due to his overpowered attributes. He is still widely regarded as one of the most underrated centre-backs in the game, and his TOTW 25 version is even better.

Despite being lower-rated than his Duos version, the in-form El Yamiq possesses far superior stats and attributes. He is also extremely cheap to purchase. With 92 pace, 83 defending, and 88 physicality, this item is an absolute bargain.

