FIFA 23 leak hints at Teji Savarnier arriving as a Level Up player in Ultimate Team

The first batch of Level Up players has been released in FIFA 23, and a brand new leak on social media suggests that Teji Savarnier will soon be added to Ultimate Team. This French midfielder is amongst the most consistent players in the Ligue 1, earning multiple special versions over time. His rumored item will undoubtedly elevate him to a whole new level on the virtual pitch.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Renato Sanches leading the Level Up line, the promo already features some overpowered names. For those unaware, this event is a new concept introduced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It features boosted cards in packs that gamers can use to complete objectives and unlock their superior versions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Montpellier superstar Teji Savanier rumored to arrive as Level Up player in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The French top flight has its fair share of underrated talent that has gone under the radar of mainstream football fans. These star athletes have the skills to perform consistently at the highest level, with Teji Savarnier being a fine example of that. This midfield maestro has led Montpellier to several impressive victories over the years, earning multiple special FUT cards in the process.

However, the Frenchman does not have many usable versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This makes his rumored Level Up item even more exciting, as gamers will be able to upgrade him via objectives as well.

What will the card look like?

The overall rating and stats of this leaked special card are yet to be disclosed. However, FUT Sheriff has included a prediction based on the boosts attributed to the current batch of Level Up players. According to the leaker, Savanier could possess a 92-rated item with these stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 90

Defending: 80

Passing: 95

Physicality: 84

These stats provide an accurate account of how effective this maestro is in the real world. Needless to say, gamers will be hoping that this rumored special iteration can replicate his abilities in FIFA 23's current meta.

FUT Sheriff did not provide any details about whether this athlete's predicted stats pertain to his base version or the upgraded card. Fans will definitely be eager to learn more about this player if he does indeed arrive in-game.

