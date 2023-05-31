FIFA 23 leak hints at Theo Hernandez and Zambo Anguissa being part of Serie A TOTS

If social media leaks are to be believed, Serie A TOTS is shaping up to be extremely exciting in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with the likes of Theo Hernandez and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa being rumored as inclusions. Not only did these players lead their teams to success in the league, but they are also popular in FUT due to their overpowered nature.

While AC Milan failed to retain their Serie A title, Theo Hernandez was at his usual best for the Italian giants. His attacking capabilities are just as impressive as his defensive prowess, making him a fan favorite in FIFA 23 as well. Meanwhile, Zambo Anguissa rose to prominence this season, helping Napoli win the Scudetto after decades and earning a rumored spot on the Serie A TOTS roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by @FIFA23Leaked_ on Twitter.

Theo Hernandez and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa have been leaked as Serie A TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After an underwhelming stint at Real Madrid, Theo Hernandez has continued to improve and impress audiences with his incredibly dynamic and versatile approach to the sport. He has established himself as one of the finest full-backs in Europe and regularly features for the French national squad as well. He is extremely overpowered in FIFA 23, making his inclusion in Serie A TOTS rather exciting.

What will TOTS Theo Hernandez look like?

Theo already possesses a 94-rated Team of the Year version in FUT 23, and FIFA23Leaked_ predicts that his Serie A TOTS card will be similar and possess the following stats:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 83

Defending: 90

Passing: 90

Physicality: 92

If his rumored special card is anything like his TOTY edition, he will be amongst the most coveted left-backs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Napoli has been in stellar form this season, dominating their opponents and cruising to a comfortable title win. While their offensive duo of Victor Osimhen and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia stole the spotlight with their goal contributions, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa orchestrated their midfield efficiently. His rumored inclusion on the Serie A TOTS roster is a testament to his influence on the pitch.

What will TOTS Zambo Anguissa look like?

Zambo Anguissa already possesses multiple in-form items and a Road to the Knockouts variant in FIFA 23, boosting his popularity with the FUT community. Based on predictions by FIFA23Leaked, his TOTS card will be 94-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 86

Defending: 94

Passing: 89

Physicality: 96

If these predictions prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be an incredibly versatile midfielder in FUT 23.

