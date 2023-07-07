FIFA 23 leak hints at Timo Werner and Edinson Cavani being part of the Level Up promo

With the introduction of the Level Up promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media has been filled with leaks regarding the promo roster, including the likes of Timo Werner and Edinson Cavani. These superstar strikers have left their mark in the annals of European club football and are rumored to receive overpowered versions in FUT.

The latest loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team hints at the inclusion of dynamic player items in Level Up that can be upgraded via specific objectives. This makes the possibility of Werner and Cavani being part of the promo even more enticing. Gamers will be eager to get their hands on these new cards and work their way towards boosting them even further.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Timo Werner and Edinson Cavani rumored to arrive as Level Up players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite having an underwhelming stint with Chelsea in the Premier League, Timo Werner is back to his usual best in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He was regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe before his transfer, and the pacey forward is beginning to show glimpses of his lost form again.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani is in the conclusive stages of his glorious and decorated career. The Uruguayan striker is currently playing for Valencia in La Liga and is set to earn a special card in FIFA 23 with the new Level Up promo.

What will these Level Up players look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Timo Werner already possesses several special cards in FUT 23, including a Road to the World Cup version and a FUT Birthday item. While the exact specifications of his leaked card have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that he might receive a 95-rated variant with these stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 93

Defending: 50

Passing: 88

Physicality: 84

Similarly, Edinson Cavani also has a previous special card in FIFA 23. However, his World Cup Stories card was released when he was a free agent, making his rumored Level Up version his first special card at Valencia. Based on FUT Sheriff's prediction, he could possibly receive a 94-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 95

Defending: 65

Passing: 83

Physicality: 90

Both strikers have the potential to be elite-tier in the current meta of the game if they are provided with the right boosts and attributes, making the upcoming promo even more promising than before.

