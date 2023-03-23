FIFA 23 leak reveals Ferenc Puskas as an upcoming FUT Birthday Icon card

The FUT Birthday promo is right around the corner for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and social media has been replete with leaks surrounding this event. One of them suggests a Ferenc Puskas special item be part of the promo. The Hungarian striker is considered one of the most prolific goal-scorers of all time, and his inclusion on the series roster is sure to generate excitement.

FUT Birthday is a celebration of the creation Ultimate Team, with EA Sports releasing a wide gallery of overpowered special cards and giving back to the community for its continuous support. A loading screen has already confirmed the presence of FUT Birthday Icons as part of the promo, with Ferenc Puskas being leaked as well.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Puskas FUT Birthday Icon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Everything known so far

Often regarded as one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the sport of football, Ferenc Puskas earned the admiration of global audiences with his stint at Real Madrid. The Hungarian marksman was introduced to the FUT Icon roster in FIFA 20, and his leaked FUT Birthday Icon card has the potential to be amongst FIFA 23's best attackers.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this new special item are unknown, gamers believe that FUT Birthday Icons will receive unique boosts to their weak feet and skill moves. FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests the 95-rated card will possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 96

Defending: 47

Passing: 92

Physicality: 78

All versions of Puskas boast unreal shooting and dribbling abilities, but these attributes are hindered in-game by their three-star weak feet. With FUT Birthday cards having a reputation for providing upgrades to skill moves and weak-foot abilities, fans will be hoping that this rumored card does not possess the aforementioned notorious weakness.

How will the card perform in FIFA 23?

The rapid pace, sublime dribbling abilities, and lethal shooting prowess of Ferenc Puskas have been accurately depicted in FIFA 23. This footballer is just as amazing on the virtual pitch as he was during the peak of his career, and his FUT Birthday Icon card could boost his viability even further.

However, the player's in-game effectiveness greatly depends on whether his weak foot is improved upon. A three-star weak foot is not adequate for elite-tier attackers in the current meta of FIFA 23, and fans will be eager to learn more about this latest card once the promo is officially released.

Poll : 0 votes