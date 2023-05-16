FIFA 23 leak suggests that Federico Valverde will be part of La Liga TOTS

Federico Valverde has been in fine form for the past few seasons, and leaks suggest that the Real Madrid superstar will be part of La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Uruguayan midfielder is amongst the most versatile players in the world, with his tireless approach earning him the respect of his peers and the admiration of fans around the globe.

La Liga TOTS will soon be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and if leaks are to be believed, the roster is already shaping up to be incredibly overpowered. With the likes of Robert Lewandowsky, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior already being leaked to be part of the squad, Valverde's inclusion only adds more hype to the promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Fede Valverde is rumored to arrive as a La Liga TOTS player in FIFA 23

Despite Real Madrid being unable to retain their La Liga title, Valverde has been amongst their best performers. He was in stellar form in the first half of the season, and his recent decline has been evident in Madrid's underwhelming results, which is a testament to how crucial he is in the Los Blancos ranks.

His versatility is reflected accurately in his various special versions in FIFA 23, with his TOTY Honorable Mentions variant often being regarded as one of the best midfielders in the game. His rumored La Liga TOTS item will undoubtedly receive a massive boost, much to the delight of FUT enthusiasts around the globe.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23?

The precise overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, but FIFA23Leaked_ included a prediction that suggests that TOTS Valverde could potentially be 94-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 88

Defending: 90

Passing: 91

Physicality: 93

If these predicted attributes prove to be accurate when the official La Liga TOTS roster is revealed by EA Sports, this version of the Real Madrid superstar will redefine the meta of FIFA 23 when it comes to midfielders.

Not only will he have the pace, dribbling, and passing abilities, but he will also have lethal shooting skills from long range, making him an all-round offensive threat. His defensive prowess, domineering physical presence, and tireless approach will reinforce any team's backline, helping out during defensive situations and making him an elite-tier midfielder in Ultimate Team.

