FIFA 23 leak suggests that Jamal Musiala will receive a Bundesliga TOTS card in Ultimate Team

Jamal Musiala is one of the most hyped youngsters in European football at the moment, and rumors suggest that he will receive a Bundesliga TOTS card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The German superstar has been in stellar form for Bayern Munich this season, possibly helping them retain their title after an incredibly competitive campaign.

Musiala has been instrumental in Bayern Munich's success in the current campaign, helping them mount a title charge despite having a run of negative results. The Bundesliga has been the most competitive league in Europe this season. With the title hanging in the balance between the top two sides, Musiala's performances could be the deciding factor, justifying his inclusion in FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Jamal Musiala already has a Future Stars version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned earlier, Jamal Musiala is among the most hyped commodities in the world of football, and his stock has continued to rise with his performances for club and country. His influence on the game is unparalleled, with his playmaking abilities and versatility in midfield being accurately replicated on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

Musiala already possesses an incredible Future Stars version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his rumored Bundesliga TOTS version will undoubtedly be even better.

What will the Bundesliga TOTS card look like in-game?

Despite the overall rating and exact stats of the rumored Bundesliga TOTS card being unknown, FIFA23Leaked_ included a prediction that suggests that the 95-rated Bundesliga TOTS version could possess the following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbbling: 97

Shooting: 91

Defending: 80

Passing: 90

Physicality: 81

Based on these predicted stats, Musiala could receive an incredibly versatile card with well-rounded attributes, making him one of the most overpowered box-to-box midfielders in the current meta of the game.

Not only does he possess the pace, dribbling, shooting, and passing abilities to be a proper offensive creator and playmaker, but he also has decent defensive attributes to help out the backline. If his Bundesliga TOTS card possesses five-star skills similar to his Future Stars variant, it will add to his appeal even further. He would even rival the likes of Jude Bellingham and Leon Goretzka in midfield.

