FIFA 23 leak suggests that Raphinha will arrive as an SBC during La Liga TOTS

FC Barcelona's Raphinha has been in fine form this season, with a leak on social media hinting at him receiving an SBC version during La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Brazilian winger has been a mainstay on the right wing for the Blaugrana, with his rapid pace and sublime dribbling skills helping his side create multiple chances and win games.

With La Liga TOTS arriving soon, social media has been replete with leaks surrounding the event, with Raphinha being included in the lineup as well. The winger is rumored to receive either a Team of the Season or TOTS Moments version in FIFA 23 that will be available as an SBC for gamers to unlock and add to their squads.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Barca's Raphinha will receive a boosted SBC version during FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS

Despite being unable to replicate their form in European competitions, FC Barcelona has been almost unbeatable in La Liga this season. They have already secured the league title, establishing a comfortable lead at the top of the table and leaving their rivals in the dust. While their dominance can largely be attributed to their defensive brilliance, their attackers have played their roles exceptionally well.

Raphinha joined the Spanish giants from Premier League side Leeds United this summer, and the mercurial Brazilian winger has revitalized Barca's wing play with his traditional Samba style of play. His pace and flashy dribbling skills gave them the edge they needed in their attack, earning him a rumored special SBC version in FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS.

What will the card look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With the exact overall rating and in-game stats of the rumored SBC version being unknown, FIFAUTeam included a prediction that suggests that Raphinha will be 92-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 90

Defending: 67

Passing: 89

Physicality: 86

While these are just predictions, these stats offer an accurate glimpse into how impressive he has been over the course of the season. If EA Sports boosts his skill moves or weak foot, this could be an incredibly appealing SBC in FIFA 23 that will rival the likes of TOTS Rodrygo and FUT Birthday Jairzinho on the right wing.

