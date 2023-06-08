FIFA 23 leak suggests that Sergio Busquets will arrive as an End of an Era SBC 

With Sergio Busquets' legendary career at FC Barcelona coming to an end, a leak on social media has hinted at the Spanish maestro receiving an End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is a rather fitting conclusion to his time in a Barca shirt, with the rumored special card commemorating his contribution to the club's success over the years.

Sergio Busquets was part of the legendary Barca midfield with Andres Iniesta and Xavi, with the trio dominating European football at both club and international level. Despite not being the most offense-oriented midfielder, his influence over the pitch was undeniable, and his leaked End of an Era SBC item will replicate his abilities on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Spanish legend Sergio Busquets is rumored to receive a special End of an Era SBC variant in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FC Barcelona have had an incredible domestic season, dominating their opponents and cruising to the league title in comfortable fashion. This serves as the perfect last hurrah for Sergio Busquets, who has been a loyal part for the club for over 15 years. If rumors are to believed, he will receive a special SBC variant in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as recognition for his contributions.

With Team of the Season approaching its final stages, gamers expect that the last week of the event will feature some incredible End of an Era SBCs as well. There have been several high-profile departures in the world of club football, including the likes of Karim Benzema, Robert Firmino, and Jordi Alba. Based on rumors, these superstars will arrive as special SBC cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What will End of an Era Busquets look like?

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam Early LEAK



Sergio Busquets will have a new special card soon.

We believe it will be an End of an Era item.

Predicted Stats



For more leaks follow

@FIFAUTeam, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Early LEAK #FIFA23 Sergio Busquets will have a new special card soon.We believe it will be an End of an Era item.Predicted StatsFor more leaks follow @nickycai2 , and @EAFCInsider 🚨 Early LEAK #FIFA23🇪🇸 Sergio Busquets will have a new special card soon.We believe it will be an End of an Era item. Predicted StatsFor more leaks follow@FIFAUTeam, @nickycai2, and @EAFCInsider twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hb8tKvsRtY

The Barca midfielder already possesses an impressive Road to the World Cup version in FIFA 23, and his rumored SBC version will be even better in-game. While his exact rating and attributes are unknown, FIFAUTeam has predicted that the 94-rated defensive-midfielder will showcase the following stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 87

Defending: 94

Passing: 94

Physicality: 91

If these predictions prove to be accurate, Busquets will undoubtedly be an elite-tier midfielder in the current meta of the game. His technical abilities, passing skills, and sublime dribbling will make him an excellent playmaker. Meanwhile, his pace and defending will allow him to dispossess attackers with ease.

Poll : 0 votes