FIFA 23 leaks hint at Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC is coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The latest leak comes from content specialist FIFAUteam, who posted the information on their Twitter account. If the rumor turns out to be true, all players will be guaranteed a chance to add the card to their respective squads. Not much information is available about the upcoming Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC.

However, some predictions can be made since the card is already available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It was released during the TOTY promo earlier in January 2023. This will be the first instance where players can get it outside the FUT market.

The Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC could be an incredible choice for FIFA 23 players

The TOTY version of Alessandro Nesta is his best card in FIFA 23. It was originally introduced via in-game packs and can be acquired from the FUT market. The rumored Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC will be a great alternative, as players won't have to depend on any luck whatsoever.

All they will have to do is complete the challenge when it goes live. There's no hint of when the SBC will appear, and it could happen as early as later tonight on April 19, when the daily content refreshes at 6 pm UK Time. The ongoing Trophy Titans promo has introduced several squad-building challenges, and Alessandro Nesta TOTY Icon SBC could be the latest addition.

Since the official release date isn't available, readers are advised to follow all official sources and Sportskeeeda for the official news. Another important piece of information will be the potential costs. This will be decided by the tasks that will be part of the SBC. A higher number of them will result in a higher completion price.

The upcoming Icon SBC could be priced at around 650,000 FUT coins. This hasn't been confirmed, but the card in question costs around the same in Ultimate Team at the time of writing. There's a chance that the completion cost will be higher when the SBC does go live.

FIFA 23 players can complete some amazing challenges in the meantime. Legendary footballers like Raul's SBC are available in Ultimate Team, and the cards can be obtained by finishing the challenges.

