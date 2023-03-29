FIFA 23 leak hints at Alex Sandro receiving a FUT Birthday SBC card

The second phase of the FUT Birthday event is just around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a social media leak has revealed Alex Sandro as an upcoming SBC version. The Brazilian superstar is a legend in the world of Ultimate Team due to his overpowered iterations in previous installments of the franchise, making him an ideal candidate for a FUT Birthday card.

The concept of Ultimate Team was introduced in FIFA 09, making FIFA 23 the 14 year anniversary of the series. EA Sports has commemorated the occasion with an exceptional FUT Birthday promo, releasing a host of enticing new special cards in the game. Based on a leak by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, Alex Sandro will soon be included on the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from social media.

Alex Sandro will receive a FUT Birthday variant in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Alex Sandro has been a mainstay in the Juventus defense for the last eight years. The Brazilian wing-back has garnered notoriety as one of the most efficient defenders in the world with his stints in Serie A and with his international team, making him an absolute menace for attackers to deal with.

Despite his struggles over the past few seasons, he is still remembered fondly due to his various overpowered cards in FUT. He has always possessed desirable special cards in Ultimate Team, and FIFA 23 will be no different.

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 89-rated card will possess the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 73

Defending: 87

Passing: 82

Physicality: 88

FUT Birthday items are renowned for possessing special boosts to their skill moves and weak-foot abilities, making the leaked SBC even more enticing. If Sandro is upgraded to a five-star skiller in-game, it will make him much more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the card perform in-game?

FUT veterans are well aware of how overpowered the Brazilian left-back is on the virtual pitch. While his overall rating has suffered over the past few years, he has retained his domineering physical presence and in-game build, and the right upgrade to his stats will elevate him to the elite-tier of defenders in FIFA 23.

Not only will he showcase rapid pace and brute strength, he will also be a capable dribbler and an excellent crosser, making him ideal for delivering German crosses. His viability will be boosted even further with the addition of five-star skill moves or a five-star weak foot.

Poll : 0 votes