FIFA 23 leaks hint at Antony Martial and Richarlison being part of Shapeshifters Team 2

Shapeshifters Team 2 will arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks on social media suggest that Antony Martial and Richarlison will spearhead the attack in the upcoming lineup. These Premier League superstars are renowned for being extremely lethal on the virtual pitch, and their rumored inclusion has caused quite a stir among fans.

With Shapeshifters being amongst the final promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports now has the opportunity to provide gamers with boosted versions of fan-favorite footballers. Martial and Richarlison are popular in the FUT world, making them ideal candidates for the event roster.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on Twitter/FUT Sheriff leaks.

Premier League superstars Richarlison and Tony Martial have been leaked as upcoming Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While both Martial and Richarlison have recently struggled to score goals, their potential and talent are undeniable. Not only are they amongst the most lethal goalscorers in real life, but they are also highly rated in the virtual world of FIFA 23. Their various special versions have been overpowered over the years, making their rumored Shapeshifters items even more exciting.

What will these Shapeshifters items look like in FIFA 23?

With Shapeshifters providing new in-game roles to the players involved, their stats and attributes depend entirely on their new position. Suppose the first batch of the promo is anything to go by. In that case, these footballers are provided with stats to reflect their new roles, making it impossible to predict the boosts attributed to Martial and Richarlison.

Both these players are incredibly similar on the virtual pitch. The Manchester United forward is renowned for his dribbling abilities and finishing but also has the physical presence to be a viable midfielder with the correct stats. Similarly, the Brazilian striker has excellent finishing capabilities and a five-star weak foot, making him the ideal playmaker if shifted to the midfield.

However, the best-case scenario would include Martial and Richarlison being deployed as attackers but in varying roles. The Frenchman has a Road to the Final item on the left flank. Similarly, the Spurs forward has several special cards in central and left-sided positions, making both perfect candidates for a right-sided special version.

