FIFA 23 leaks hint at FUT Birthday El Sharaawy and Centurions Jordi Alba being re-released as objective players

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been replete with various promos so far in the game cycle, and rumors suggest that special players like El Sharaawy and Jordi Alba will be re-released as objectives in FUT. These players were part of various special events over the course of the annual campaign, and you will be able to get your hands on these overpowered items by completing various challenges.

Despite not being the most expensive in the FUT transfer market, these cards are still desirable due to their prowess on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. El Sharaawy was included in the recent FUT Birthday event, while Jordi Alba was released much earlier during the FUT Centurions promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/Nickycai2.

El Sharaawy and Jordi Alba rumored to be potential objective cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has done an incredible job of keeping its community entertained and engaged with the content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are there a plethora of special players in packs, you can also participate in tournaments or complete SBCs and objectives. The objectives section in particular has been implemented in various creative ways this year.

Players have already received various tiered objectives that offer previously released special player items in FIFA 23. These include draft-based objectives, as well as SBC completion milestones. If social media leaks are to be believed, FUT Birthday Stephan El Sharaawy and FUT Centurions Jordi Alba will be featured as rewards in a similar manner.

Which players will be re-released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Nickycai @nickycai2 Early Leak for

These players will be re-released in Objectives.

89 Stephan El Shaaraw (FB)

89 Dominik Szoboszlai (FF)

88 Jordi Alba (CEN)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Joseph Willock (FS)

For more leaks follow

These two superstars are not the only players included in the leak; NickyCai2 took to Twitter to reveal that the following special promo items will be included in an upcoming objective:

FUT Birthday Stephan El Sharaawy

FUT Centurions Jordi Alba

Fantasy FUT Dominik Szoboszlai

Future Stars Joseph Willock

These players were released during some of the most popular and beloved promos in FUT 23 and are still viable in the current meta of the game. Despite the meta evolving with various Title Updates and patches, these items have retained their overpowered nature and impressive attributes.

Fantasy FUT items have now received various upgrades, making Szoboszlai even more effective than he was during his initial introduction. Similarly, Willock, El Sharaawy, and Jordi Alba are also viable squad-building options for their respective positions in Ultimate Team, making the leaked objective extremely enticing.

