FIFA 23 Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective has been added to FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. This inclusion is perfect for players who wish to attempt the Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC multiple times. Upon completing this challenge, players will get fodder for their Ultimate Team squad. Moreover, the new inclusion ensures them additional packs and Icon cards for their efforts.

Completing the Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective is not difficult. It involves no hidden conditions, and the rewards increase based on how many times you complete the Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC. Learn what awaits your Ultimate Team squad as part of the new objective set in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective set adds life to otherwise common SBC

Usually, most players will attempt the Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC only a few times. The rewards offered aren’t anything special despite its low completion cost. Thanks to the new Objective set, which increases your chances, it makes sense to do the SBC multiple times.

Here are all the Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective milestones and their associated rewards.

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times: 83+ Double Player Pack.

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times: Three 83+ Players Pack

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times: Luis Hernandez Base Icon

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times: Two 84+ Players Pack

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times: Andriy Shevchenko Mid Icon

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 60 times: 81+ 11 Players Pack

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 70 times: Michel Ballack Mid Icon

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 80 times: Two 84+ Players Packs

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 90 times: John Barnes Mid Icon

Complete the Trophy Titans: Trophy Crafting Upgrade SBC 100 times: Five 84+ Player Pack

Upon completing the Trophy Crafting Upgrade Completionist Objective for the 100th time, all the rewards mentioned above will be unlocked. You will also get a nice bonus for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad, which contains seven 84+ Players.

Many special SBCs and objectives are currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This includes Trophy Titans items like Dennis Bergkamp and Roy Keane, which aren't available in packs. EA Sports also released a special Mesut Ozil End of an Era SBC earlier on April 9 to recognize the German's retirement from football.

