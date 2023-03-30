FIFA 23 leaks hint at Gattuso receiving a FUT Birthday Icon SBC

Gennaro Gattuso is widely regarded as one of the most tenacious and fierce defensive midfielders in the history of the sport. The Italian legend has now been leaked to be in the FIFA 23's FUT Birthday event, where it will be available as a FUT Birthday Icon SBC. His previous versions are often deemed unusable due to their undesirable stats, but the rumored item will definitely turn a lot of heads in the FUT community.

The first phase of FUT Birthday has already provided gamers with a plethora of special cards, objectives, and Squad Building Challenges. The second week of this promo appears to be doing even more for players. With the likes of Gennaro Gattuso rumored to receive boosted versions, fans will have plenty of options to choose from to upgrade their FUT squads in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Gennaro Gattuso to receive a FUT Birthday Icon version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gattuso was a crucial part of the legendary AC Milan roster during his prime, establishing himself as a legend of the sport. Not only did he win incredible accolades as a player, he also gained further notoriety by implementing his knowledge as a manager after retiring. However, his Icon cards don't do justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch.

With Gattuso being leaked as a FUT Birthday Icon SBC, gamers will be hopeful that his latest special variant receives the boosts needed to make him viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction based on previous iterations of the Italian legend. His 91-rated card could potentially possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 80

Shooting: 68

Defending: 93

Passing: 76

Physicality: 91

Based on these stats and the trend of FUT Birthday cards receiving unique boosts to their skill moves and weak-foot abilities, this latest version could possibly be a very desirable card in FUT.

How will the card perform in-game?

Similar to his previous versions, his FUT Birthday card will also primarily be deployed as a defensive midfielder in-game. While he does not possess the shooting or passing attributes needed to be an effective box-to-box midfielder, he will serve as a defensive enforcer to protect the back line from opposition attackers.

With his incredible defensive stats and domineering physical presence, Gattuso will be able to dispossess attackers with ease, starting a counter-attacking play and helping his side score more goals. His viability in FIFA 23 will be boosted even further if he receives a five-star weak foot or five-star skill moves.

