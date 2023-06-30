FIFA 23 leaks hint at Paul Pogba and Joao Felix arriving as Shapeshifters in Ultimate Team

With the third week of the Shapeshifters promo beginning soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media leaks have surfaced that suggest Paul Pogba and Joao Felix will be part of the promo roster. These superstars are just as popular in the virtual world of Ultimate Team as they are in real life. The rumor that they will receive upgraded versions has caused quite a stir in the community.

The first two lineups of Shapeshifters have featured some incredible players that have elevated the power curve of FIFA 23 to a whole new level, and gamers will be expecting more of the same from the third installment. With players like Pogba and Felix being rumored as inclusions, the roster is already shaping up to be incredible.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Five-star skillers Paul Pogba and Joao Felix already considered meta players on FIFA 23's virtual pitch

Based on the first two weeks of the latest event, EA Sports has gone all out by providing these Shapeshifters with incredible upgrades eclipsing even the best Team of the Season items in FIFA 23. This makes the inclusion of superstars like Paul Pogba and Joao Felix even more promising, as they are already regarded as meta players on the virtual pitch.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Felix is coming as SHAPESHIFTERS soon!



Would be a great winger imo



Both these players already possess five-star skill moves, which adds to their value in the current meta of the game. They already possess overpowered versions in FUT 23. The Portuguese forward has a Winter Wildcards and a FUT Birthday version, whereas the French midfielder received a 90-rated Flashback version during the Team of the Year promo.

What will these Shapeshifters items look like in FIFA 23?

Similar to most leaked Shapeshifters players, the exact overall rating and attributes for both Pogba and Felix are unknown. With these aspects relying heavily on their new positions, which have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff was unable to include any predictions. However, one can only assume that they will retain their overpowered nature on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

With Pogba's domineering physique and tall stature, he will prove to be excellent in both offense and defense. However, Felix has a much more lean build in-game, and gamers will be hoping that he receives an attacking version in Shapeshifters Team 3. He already has central and right-wing versions, making the left flank the only option for his rumored special card.

