FC Barcelona duo Pedri and Marc Andre Ter Stegen will arrive in the FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS promo. Reliable leaker 'FIFA 23 News' posted the information on their Twitter account. Both footballers have been stellar performers for Barcelona, and their possible inclusion in the promo is unsurprising. The Team of the Season promo features special cards of the best performers from the ongoing season.

The official information about Ter Stegen and Pedri's upcoming cards is unavailable. FIFA 23 players must wait for the La Liga TOTS promo launch to learn more. However, specific predictions can be made based on how the TOTS promo has worked in the game.

Both Ter Stegen and Pedri's La Liga TOTS promo could be pro-meta in FIFA 23

Pedri and Ter Stegen have particular items in FIFA 23, but both have weaknesses. The upcoming La Liga TOTS cards will solve them with some significant potential boost to their stats and attributes.

While the official stats aren't out yet, the leaker has made predictions regarding both cards and what they could look like in Ultimate Team.

Pedri

Overall: 95

Position: CM

Pace: 93

Shooting: 87

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 96

Defense: 87

Physicality: 89

Ter Stegen

Overall: 95

Position: GK

Diving: 93

Handling: 93

Kicking: 95

Reflexes: 97

Speed: 60

Positioning: 92

It remains to be seen if the actual stats of the cards will be anything like the predicted numbers. The La Liga TOTS promo will go live on Friday, May 19. Some fantastic cards have already been leaked online and will be released in packs. Pedri and Ter Stegen will also be obtainable in the same fashion, and players must rely on their luck to get them.

Players will also have the opportunity to get TOTS items by completing SBCs and objectives. They will also have the chance to complete Icon SBCs that are rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. There's plenty of content waiting for players in the coming days that will significantly help them improve their squads. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga TOTS promo is live and features fabulous cards from the German top flight.

