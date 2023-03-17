FIFA 23 leaks reveal Aiden McGeady as an upcoming FUT Ballers card

With skill moves being part of the meta in FIFA 23, gamers will be pleased to learn that FUT legend Aiden McGeady is rumored to receive a special card during the upcoming FUT Ballers promo. The Irish winger is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to his overpowered versions in previous installments of the EA Sports' franchise, and he will make a glorious debut in the current season with the leaked version.

FUT Ballers is an exciting new concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring dynamic cards that can be upgraded via objectives. Leaks suggest that the event will feature only SBCs and objectives instead of a comprehensive promo roster. Needless to say, gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special version of Aiden McGeady.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Aiden McGeady will receive a FUT Ballers item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Skill moves have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception. With the meta of FIFA 23 relying on pace and quick dribbles, the flashy moves often allow players to move between defenders and score.

Not only is Aiden McGeady amongst the most iconic five-star skill-move users in the history of the FIFA series, he even has a skill move named after him: the McGeady Spin.The player was renowned for executing the maneuver flawlessly in real life.

Fans will be hoping that his flashy abilities are accurately replicated in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with his rumored FUT Ballers card.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes are unknown, FIFA Trading Romania included a leak that suggests the 87-rated variant will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 88

Defending: 64

Passing: 87

Physicality: 75

Based on these unofficial stats, McGeady could potentially be a lethal winger in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Not only does he possess incredible pace and dribbling attributes, he also has his signature five-star skill moves to enhance his viability in-game. His card can be upgraded even further by completing the 'Play to Style' objectives, making the SBC dedicated to him extremely appealing to FUT fans.

While it would be rather difficult to fit him into a squad due to the new chemistry season of FUT 23, he could prove to be an incredible super-sub because of his impressive stats.

