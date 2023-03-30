FIFA 23 leaks reveal Antony as a FUT Birthday Team 2 player

The latest loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team provides gamers with hints regarding the FUT Birthday Team 2 roster, and leaks on social media suggest that Brazilian winger Antony will be part of the promo. According to rumors, the mercurial forward is set to receive a Manchester United card, as hinted at on the FUT loading screen, which has generated excitement among fans worldwide.

The FUT Birthday event in FIFA 23 is a celebration of the 14th anniversary of Ultimate Team. EA Sports have gone all out to deliver the best possible experience to their community. With the likes of Antony being included in the second phase of the event, the hype is higher than ever, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on these special cards.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Antony will arrive as a FUT Birthday card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Antony's stellar performances for Ajax in the Eredivisie earned him a high-profile transfer to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer. Whether the Brazilian winger has lived up to his price tag is debatable. Still, he has undoubtedly given fans plenty of memorable moments throughout the season.

He already possesses a special Ones to Watch card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his FUT Birthday variant will undoubtedly significantly improve stats and attributes.

What does the card look like?

The exact overall rating of the card is unknown, but FIFATradingRomania included a prediction based on Antony's previous special versions that suggest the 88-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 98

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 85

Defending: 45

Passing: 84

Physicality: 77

If leaks are to be believed and he is indeed the Manchester United special card revealed on the loading screen, his dribbling stats have been confirmed. He already showcases five-star skills in FIFA 23, and his upgraded five-star weak foot will make him one of the most sought-after cards in the promo lineup.

How will the card perform in-game?

Antony possesses the pace, dribbling, and skill moves to be the perfect winger in the current meta of FIFA 23. With an additional five-star weak foot upgrade, he will be transformed into an elite-tier attacker who will be just as effective in central positions as he is on the flanks.

As one of the featured cards of FUT Birthday Team 2, his special item will definitely receive boosts that justify the hype surrounding the card.

